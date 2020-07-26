Amitabh Bachchan And Saeed Jaffrey Made An Appearance Together In THESE Films

Saeed Jaffrey was an Indian and British actor who was seen in many commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed movies like Chashme Buddoor, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Henna. He had also dabbled as a renowned narrator for several best-selling books like Vikram Seth's A Suitable Boy. Saeed had also gone on to become one of the most proficient Asian actors between the 1980s and 1990s with his performances in Hollywood films and series like Beautiful Laundrette, Tandoori Nights, and The Jewel In The Crown. Saeed has also delivered some well-known movies with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Here are some of the films which featured the two talented actors.

Ajooba

The movie was a 1991 superhero and fantasy flick which was helmed by Sashi Kapoor. The movie was loosely based on the Arabic folklore One Thousand And One Nights. While Amitabh had essayed the lead role of Ajooba aka Zaffar Ali Rizwan in the movie, Saeed was seen in the role of a magician Ameer Baba.

Saeed had reportedly impressed the masses with his performance as the amiable court magician in the film. The movie also starred Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Dimple Kapadia in the leading roles. The movie is touted to be one of the most successful films of Amitabh and Saeed together.

Indrajeet

The film was a 1991 action and drama flick which was helmed by KV Raju. The movie had reportedly grabbed attention for Amitabh's two distinct looks which ranged from a young and courageous police officer to a middle-aged loving father. Saeed had essayed the role of the antagonist, Seth Dindayal in the movie.

The film interestingly also starred filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar as a baddie. It also starred Jayaprada, Kumar Gaurav, and Neelam Kothari in pivotal roles. The movie was penned by the late veteran actor and comedian Kader Khan.

T 2335 - 25 years of 'Indrajeet' , time passes by .. Ashutosh Gowarikar played a baddie in the film, before Lagaan pic.twitter.com/kLfhN2FW68 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2016

The Chess Players

This critically acclaimed 1977 movie was helmed by the legendary director and author Satyajit Ray. The movie was based on Munshi Premchand's short story titled Shatranj Ke Khiladi. The movie was set against the backdrop of the Indian rebellion of 1957. While Saeed essayed the role of a nobleman Mir Roshan Ali, Amitabh was the main narrator of the movie. It also starred Shabana Azmi, Sanjeev Kumar, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

