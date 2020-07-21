When Amitabh Bachchan's Wife Jaya Walked Out Of His Film's Screening

When it comes to her husband Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan always has been a harsh critique of his work. Did you know that she had once walked out of the screening of an Amitabh Bachchan film? Read the details from this throwback interview in which the Sholay actor talked to a media portal and revealed how Jaya is a harsh critic.

Jaya Bachchan walked out of Amitabh Bachchan's film's screening

While talking to a media portal in a throwback interview Amitabh expressed that Jaya is a harsh critique and at times she also has walked out in the middle of the screening. After this, he revealed that she has not done it in recent years. He then added that she last did it while his film Mrityudata was being screened. The megastar then added that he had told Jaya to sit through the film to prove that she is a loyal wife. But unfortunately, she did not. Mrityudata is a 1997 film that starred Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal in the prominent role along with Amitabh Bachchan.

On personal front

It was recently reported that the Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19. It was also reported that both of them were hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for the same. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan was tested negative for Coronavirus. Abhishek's wife and daughter, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya are under home quarantine.

On professional front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the drama-comedy film Gulabo Sitabo. In this film, he was seen with Ayushmann Khurrana. This film was released on Amazon Prime Vidoe on June 12, 2020. Apart from this Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in several films like Brahmastra, Jhund, Nastik, The Great Man, Zamaanat: And Justice for All and Aankhen 2. Most of the films have been delayed due to the pandemic and now that the star has been affected by the virus it seems like we won't be seeing these films anytime soon.

