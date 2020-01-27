Here's How Masaan Actor Vicky Kaushal Forayed Into Bollywood

In a span of few years, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had carved a niche for himself in the industry. However, not many are familiar with his Bollywood journey to stardom. Here’s a look into how Vicky Kaushal forayed into Bollywood and strengthened his foothold in the film industry.

Vicky Kaushal journey in Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal was an engineering student whose father, Sham Kaushal, was the Bollywood action director. Hence, it doesn't not come as a surprise to know Vicky tried his hand as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.

However, Vicky Kaushal's debut movie as an actor was the 2015-release Masaan. The movie earned him recognition and brought him on the radar of Bollywood directors. After that, he worked in quite a few movies like Zubaan, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Bombay Velvet. However, none of these films could make their mark at the Box Office as per reports. He also starred in the Netflix Original Love Per Square Foot.

Vicky Kaushal’s next noteworthy screen appearance was in Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt and reportedly received his first big break in digital streaming with Lust Stories. While Masaan introduced him, his character of Paras from Lust Stories endeared him to the audience. After that Vicky delivered stellar performances in Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

Vicky Kaushal’s starred next in Uri: The Surgical Strike which created a mark in Bollywood journey. He won the National Award for Best Actor and the movie established Vicky Kaushal in Bollywood. The movie also reportedly collected ₹342 crores at the box office. His character, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill’s dialogue “How’s the Josh?” went viral and also gained iconic status.

Vicky Kaushal next Bollywood ventures

Vicky Kaushal in 2020 seems busier than ever. He has two releases lined up, Bhoot: Part One-the Haunted Ship (February 14, 2020) and Udham Singh (October 2, 2020). He is also busy shooting for the Karan Johar’s much-awaited Takht which boasts of a star-studded cast with likes of Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Vicky will reportedly be seen in the role of Aurangazeb. Takht will release sometime in 2021. Besides this, Vicky Kaushal will also be a part of Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwatthama in 2021.

