Sunny Kaushal On His Bollywood Journey And Being Addressed As 'Vicky Kaushal’s Brother'

Sunny Kaushal had a great start to 2020 as returned to the silver screen with a dance-based film, Bhangra Paa Le. The movie did not do much well on the box office but fans loved Sunny's acting. Sunny Kaushal is naturally introduced to many as Vicky Kaushal’s brother. However, he tries to stand out different while trying to make a place in the industry. Sunny started his acting career from an online comedy series Official Chukyagiri.

Sunny gained a lot of popularity because of his incredible acting skills as Himmat Singh in Akshay Kumar starrer, Gold. This month, Sunny not only made a grand start with the dance film Bhangra Paa Le but he will also be seen as the part of the Kabir Khan-directed web series on Amazon Prime Video, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye.

Sunny Kaushal on becoming an actor

While promoting Bhangra Paa Le, the star talked about his journey in Bollywood and how he and his brother started their career. Sunny Kaushal mentioned that he was the first to tell their parents about his passion to become an actor. Sunny revealed that he and Vicky used to give auditions together.

When he was asked if he ever got any help from his family, he said that his father, Sham Kaushal, did not say no to help his kids. However, he told them that his name may help in opening doors but no one will launch them. When Sunny was asked about how he feels about his brother Vicky Kaushal's success, the newcomer mentioned that he feels very happy. He revealed that when Vicky got signed for his first film, he felt relieved. He was filled with joy as at least one of them was able to set their foot inside the industry.

The actor also revealed that many address him as Vicky Kaushal's brother, which will change soon. Sunny also mentioned that both of them have found their ways inside the industry through sheer hard work. Sunny revealed that he and his brother differ in personality and he always auditioned for whichever role he got to play until now.

