'Hero' Trailer Sees Sivakarthikeyan Fight The Education Scam; Abhay Deol Plays Villain

The Hero trailer starring Sivakarthikeyan was released recently. By looking at the trailer of the movie, the story of the movie Hero seems to revolve around an average boy who dreams of becoming a superhero. The plot of the film also revolves around fighting against an education scam.

The Hero trailer begins in a classroom of a school where the teacher can be seen asking the students what their aim for the future is. Many students are seen giving answers like a teacher, doctor, and engineer. However, a child named Shakti says he dreams of becoming a superhero like Shaktimaan. In the next shot of the Hero trailer, we can see Shakti jumping off a building screaming Shaktimaan, hoping he would come to his rescue. The shot is cut mid-way and then the trailer unveils the face of Sivakathikeyan, who is seen trying to impress the leading lady of the movie Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Going by the visuals of the Hero trailer, it can be said that Arjun Sarja is playing the role of Shakti, the young boy from the school who dreamt of becoming a superhero. Fans and followers can see Arjun Sarja walking with the support of a stick in the Hero trailer. Hence, it can be assumed that he broke his leg by jumping off the building while he was young. Fans and followers are also assuming that Arjun Sarja will help Sivakarthikeyan find his inner superhero in the movie. The closing line of the Hero trailer has also raised anticipation about the movie. The line translates to – Superhero is not one with powers. It is the one who can think on his own.

The Hero trailer, towards the end, introduces Abhay Deol. He is playing the role of a villain in the movie. The glimpse of his antagonist character in the trailer has successfully made an impact on the viewers. The Hero trailer has garnered curiosity and made fans and followers desperate to watch the film.

Watch the Hero trailer here:

About the movie Hero:

Hero is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller. The film is helmed by P.S. Mithran and bankrolled by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios. Hero stars Sivakarthikeyan, Arjun Sarja, Abhay Deol and Kalyani Priyadarshan in pivotal roles. The film will theatrically release on December 20, this year.

