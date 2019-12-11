Sathish Joins Thalaivar 168, Also Gets Married; Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan Attend

Sathish could not have asked for a better day. The actor had not one but two reasons to celebrate on Wednesday. While the major one was that he got married, that was not all. Sathish was also announced as a part of Rajinikanth’s next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.

Satish tied the knot with Sindhu in Chennai on Wednesday. Sathish and Sindhu got married as per traditional customs, after which they held a reception for their well-wishers. Some major names of the Tamil film industry made an appearance at the event, including Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Jiiva, AR Murugadoss and Sathyaraj.

Here are the pictures:

The actor met his wife through arranged marriage and director Chachi reportedly played a role in their match. At the same time, he was also announced as one of the members of the cast of Thalaivar 168. The movie had gone on floors on Wednesday with a pooja. Rajinikanth’s reunion with his leading ladies, Meena and Khushbu Sundar was the highlight of the event.

The makers, Sun Pictures, welcomed him, “@actorsathish joins the cast of #Thalaivar168 . Congratulations @actorsathish on your wedding today and our best wishes to the newly married couple! @rajinikanth @directorsiva.” The video features him speaking to his fans, seemingly from the wedding venue, since he has the garland on his neck. He captioned it, “Thank u so much to @directorsiva sir @sunpictures #KalanidhiMaaran sir and Our #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir. Love u all.”

