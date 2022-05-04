Heropanti 2 BO Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff-starrer Fails To Mint Big On Ticket Windows

Heropanti had established Tiger Shroff as one of the new stars in the industry when the movie had released in 2014. The actor created a massive impact then, especially with his action sequences and dance, something that has become synonymous with him over the years. Eight years later, he is displaying his 'Heropanti' again, but the impact has not been the same. Heropanti 2 has failed to leave its mark at the box office upon its release. While the movie could earn around Rs 15 crore at the ticket windows in its opening week, read on to know how much Heropanti 2 minted at the Box Office on Day 5.

Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk, after performing low on the first four days of the release, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer Heropanti 2 continues its struggle on the fifth day as well. As per the early estimates, the film is expected to earn Rs 1.70 Cr. On the other hand, reports by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the film earmarked Rs. 2.40 to 2.60 crores, taking the total collections to Rs. 19.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 kept falling in a considerable way, earning just Rs 1.20 crore on Monday. It had earmarked Rs 3.70 crore the day before, and the drop, in this case, as compared to Friday, was massive, because it had opened at Rs 6.70 crore. The total collections stand at Rs 16.80 crore on the fourth day.

Heropanti 2 vs Heropanti

Heropanti 2 has done even worse than its predecessor. Heropanti 1 had also taken a similar opening to the second instalment but had grown to over Rs 8 crore on Sunday. The film's 1st-weekend collections were Rs 21 crore. The point to note was that the film was led by newcomers, Tiger and Kriti Sanon making their debuts, unlike the former being an established star today, and it was in 2014 when ticket prices were lower.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff