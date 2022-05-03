'Runway 34' Vs 'Heropanti 2' Box Office Collection, Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Takes Lead

Not many would have imagined that two Bollywood films with established names would earn less in their first week of the theatrical run than a movie from South which was in its third week. That has been the case with Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 amid the roaring success of KGF: Chapter 2.

The latest Bollywood releases did not witness the best figures at the box office. While Heropanti 2 opened better and later dropped significantly, Runway 34 took a low opening and managed to display some growth. The former seems to be set on a free-fall now, however, Runway 34's makers would still have some hopes of reaching a respectable collection by the end of its theatrical run.

Runway 34 vs Heropanti 2 box office collections

Runway 34, as per a report on Sacnilk, earned around Rs 2.40 crore at the box office on Day 4. It had earned Rs 6.30 crore on Sunday, but it was common for movies to fall on the first working day, i.e, Monday. The positive factor was that the movie's collection hadn't dropped significantly when compared to the earlier working day, Friday, where it earned Rs 3.40 crore.

The total collections of the movie, as per the early estimates of Monday, stood at around Rs 17.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 kept falling in a considerable way, earning just Rs 1.20 crore on Monday. It had earmarked Rs 3.70 crore the day before, and the drop, in this case, as compared to Friday, was massive, because it had opened at Rs 6.70 crore. The total collections thus stand at Rs 16.80 crore.

What lies ahead for Runway 34 and Heropanti 2?

Though both the films were around the same figure recently, Runway 34 was likely to march further ahead of Heropanti 2 in the next few days. The collections for the Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer could receive a fillip with the festival of Eid being marked on Tuesday.

However, the figures would still be inadequate due to the considerable budgets invested into the films. The makers could have earned a good sum for the non-theatrical rights deals, with both the films heading to the same Over-The-Top platform after a month or so. However, it was not clear yet if the satellite rights contracts and other rights were completed, or if they will help the makers recover their costs.