‘Heropanti 2’ Box Office Collection, Day 1: Tiger Shroff-starrer Affected By Poor Reviews

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria shared the screen space for the second time in the latest romance action drama Heropanti 2. The film is the official sequel to the 2014 film which marked the acting debut of Tiger Shroff alongside Kriti Sanon. Ahead of the movie's release, the film's songs and trailer attracted a huge mass. Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman's compositions topped the playlists of music buffs and also received much love.

The movie is an Ahmed Khan directorial and marked Tiger Shroff and his third collaboration. The actor-director duo has earlier worked together in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Heropanti 2 hit the theatres on April 29 and saw a huge mass of people going to the theatres to watch it. The movie's advance bookings revealed the film's buzz among the audience Here is how it scored at the box office on its opening day.

Heropanti 2 Box Office Collections Day 1

Heropanti 2 saw mixed reactions coming from its viewers. While some movie-goers found the film just another action drama filled with fights starring Tiger Shroff, others enjoyed the actor's fierce role. As per Sacnilk.com, the film is expected to mint about Rs 8-9 crores after its first day run in the theatres. The movie scored unexpected numbers a day before its release. The film is currently competing with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34. While the movie's release during Ramadan is aiding its collection, it still needs some more positive reviews to score better.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Heropanti 2's presales and response from fans came up to be a surprise for the entire Hindi film industry. Across the multiplex chains - Inox, Cinepolis, and PVR, the film saw some extraordinary numbers. Being a commercial film, Heropnati 2 managed to attract a high-end audience. The three multiplex chains revealed they reportedly sold tickets worth Rs 4 crores ahead of the film's release.

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Heropanti 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead antagonist, Laila. The actor is receiving much love from the audience for his portrayal of Laila. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan, while Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and AA Films have jointly bankrolled it.

