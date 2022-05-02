Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff's Clothes Ripped Off During Stunts, Reveals Director Ahmed Khan

"Does your body have rubber or bones", Anupam Kher had asked Tiger Shroff when the latter had showcased his energetic dance and flexible acrobatic moves in one of his songs last year. The Heropanti star has attained a fan following for his stunts and dance.

It is possible that some might have wondered what kind of outfits he wears to be able to perform these stunts and dance, and one such person was Kapil Sharma. The comedian recently joked that a well-stitched pant was an important factor for Tiger Shroff.

The actor then shared that he indeed ripped many of his outfits during Heropanti 2. He also stated that there used to be 10-15 standby pants on the sets for such situations.

Tiger and the team of his film Heropanti 2 recently took part in The Kapil Sharma Show where Kapil quipped about the requirements of a well-stitched pant for Tiger Shroff. The 32-year-old replied that instances of his pants being ripped had happened many times.

He added that in Heropanti 2 in particular, he faced such situations multiple times because he was dressed in a suit for a majority of the scenes. He shared that dancing and doing action sequences in a suit was very difficult. Tiger Shroff stated that 10-15 pants used to be kept ready on the sets for any such 'mishaps'.

Director Ahmed Khan shared that even an eight-way stretching elastic material would not be enough, as it would wear off in the rehearsals itself. He added that one might find it hard to even move their hands, never mind performing such stunts in a suit, but Tiger went 'full swing' by performing splits and back-flips.

Heropanti 2 box office

Tiger's dance and action sequences have not been enough for the movie to attain success though. The film fared unimpressively at the ticket windows in the opening weekend. The collections even fell on Sunday, though the norm is supposedly the opposite of it.

The film has minted just Rs 15 crore, which is even lesser than Heropanti 1.