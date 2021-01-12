Tiger Shroff has 'rubber or bones in his body?', marvels Anupam Kher; Jackie, Ayesha react

It was during the COVID-19 lockdown that Tiger Shroff had surprised netizens with his singing skills when stars were playing online Antakshari from their homes, The actor seemed to have taken the plaudits for that seriously, as he came up with not but two singles after that. After the buzz over his first track Unbelievable, he is now set to woo his fans again with his next track, Casanova.

Ahead of the song release, Tiger Shroff unveiled a teaser where his strong aspects were fully on display. Apart from his chiselled physique with six-pack abs, his flexible dance moves were the icing on the cake.

The teaser bowled the celebrities of the film industry over and Anupam Kher in particular was mightily impressed with his ‘dear friend’ Jackie Shroff’s son.

He termed it ‘wonderful’ and the flexible dance steps made him ask, ‘Do you have rubber or bones in your body?’ ‘You are outstanding,’ the veteran actor added.

Tiger’s parents, Ayesha and Jackie Shroff were proud of the Baaghi star and reacted with heart emojis and ‘blessed’ responses.

Other notable reactions included one from his Baaghi 2 co-star and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, who replied ‘killed it’ when he unveiled the teaser.

Casanova is all set to release on Wednesday. It will be launched officially on his new YouTube channel. Tiger’s previous single Unbelievable had notched up 22 million views, so it’d be interesting to see if he can do better this time.

Tiger on film front

On the film front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3. The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan, also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, among others.

The action film was among the last that hit the theatres before the COVID-19 lockdown. It received mixed responses, but still managed to earn close to Rs100 crore at the box office.

Tiger now has multiple films in his kitty. This includes Ganapath, where he joins hands with Vikas Bahl. The first look had sparked excitement among his fans.

He had previously announced that he will also take the Heropanti and Baaghi franchises further ahead, and the second and fourth installments of the action franchises will be releasing over the next one or two. As per reports, he is also set to work on a remake of Hollywood classic Rambo starring Sylvester Stallone.

