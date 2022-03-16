'Heropanti 2': Tiger Shroff's Suave Character Look From Actioner Revealed; See New Poster

Ahead of the release of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film Heropanti 2, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity by dropping intriguing teasers and posters from the actioner. The project, which comes as a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti, has been directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

Makers have now dropped another action-packed poster of Tiger, reintroducing him as Babloo, who keeps up with his signature charisma even when several opponents keep him at gunpoint. The poster was followed by the trailer release date announcement, which is slated to come out tomorrow, March 17, at 12 noon.

Tiger Shroff looks intense as Babloo in the latest poster from Heropanti 2

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 16, the Student Of The Year 2 star dropped the poster, where he could be seen decked up in a suit with a gun in his hand. His character Babloo is surrounded by a troop of men, all having ammunition in their hands as if to take on Tiger, who looks extremely nonchalant. In the caption, he mentioned, "Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi. #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas , Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon." Take a look.

The thrilling new poster received immense love from fans, who dropped comments like "The hero is back", "excited", "full swag" among other things. Even Tiger's sister Kishu and his mother, Ayesha Shroff couldn't control their excitement and quipped, "Babloo is back". Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also reacted with fire emoticons on the post.

The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, while AR Rahman is on board for the film's music composition. The project comes as another exciting entertainer from the trio of Sajid, director Ahmed Khan, and Tiger, who has previously delivered blockbuster hits like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The film will come out on the auspicious occasion of Eid, April 29, 2022. For the uninitiated, the film's first part saw Kriti Sanon take on the lead role opposite Shroff in their Bollywood debuts.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TIGERJACKIESHROFF)