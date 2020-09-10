Himachal CM Slams Uddhav's Government for 'torture' To State's Daughter Kangana Ranaut

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday again hit out at the CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for 'humiliating' the 'state's daughter' Kangana Ranaut and said that "we will not bear it." Thakur's comments come a day after Shiv Sena-ruled BMC demolished parts of the actor's Bandra office.

'It is extremely worrying and condemnable'

"We cannot bear the humiliation of Himachal's daughter. It is extremely worrying and condemnable that the Maharashtra government has tortured Himachal's daughter Kangana Ranaut with a sense of political vendetta. Our government and the people of the country are standing with Kangana, Himachal's daughter in this development," the Himachal CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

हम हिमाचल की बेटी का अपमान सहन नहीं कर सकते।



महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने हिमाचल की बेटी कंगना रणौत के साथ जो राजनीतिक प्रतिशोध की भावना से अत्याचार किया है यह अत्यंत चिंताजनक एवं निंदनीय है।



हमारी सरकार व देश की जनता इस घटनाक्रम में हिमाचल की बेटी कंगना के साथ खड़ी है।#HimachalKiBeti pic.twitter.com/o8wS3dEV7v — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) September 10, 2020

"The conduct of the Maharashtra government is unfortunate, I condemn it. The daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and expressed her opinion. They (Maharashtra government) have done this out of vendetta. This is unfortunate," Jairam Thakur told reporters on Wednesday.

BMC razes 'majority of alterations' at Kangana's office

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra office of Kangana Ranaut by the time the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the process. According to a civic official, the demolition at Ranaut's Pali Hill office started around 11 am and continued for the next one-and-a-half hours, till the high court passed the order.

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

On Tuesday morning, the BMC had issued a stop-work notice to the "ongoing renovation and finishing work" of Ranaut's office on Nargis Dutt Road. On Wednesday morning, the civic body posted another notice outside her bungalow, informing her about the action it would be taking.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre. The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is also said to have voiced his displeasure at the 'hasty' action in a face-to-face meeting with CM Uddhav at the latter's Varsha Bungalow on Wednesday evening.

