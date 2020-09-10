NCP Tacitly Refutes Kangana Ranaut's 'building Belongs To Sharad Pawar' Claim; Adds A Jibe

Hours after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office, the actor hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar. She also termed a document stating that BMC had sent a notice regarding unauthorised construction in her Mumbai in 2018, as "fake," and said that the civic body had never "sent any notice" to her until Tuesday.

'Have the courage to stand by your audacity'

The Queen actor took to Twitter to share a copy of the said document and accused the Maharashtra government of "spreading fake" information.

Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. ⁦@mybmc⁩ at least have the courage to stand by your audacity 🙂 why lie now? pic.twitter.com/CVUQGxkNiS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In another tweet, Kangana responded to a Twitter user regarding the unauthorised construction and said the issue was not just limited to her but to the entire building. She said, "this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with." The actor claimed that the building belongs to Sharad Pawar. "We bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me," she added.

This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

'...but one lady has misinterpreted it'

In response to this, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted saying that everybody knows about the contribution of Sharad Pawar Saheb in "building and developing" Maharashtra but one lady has misinterpreted it as constructing a building. Awhad who did not name Kangana in his tweets also used the '#mentalhealth'. This can be seen as a tacit rejection of Kangana's claims over the building 'belonging to Sharad Pawar'.

Everybody in #Mahrashtra knows about contribution of #SharadPawar Saheb in building and developing #Maharashtra but one lady has misinterpreted it as constructing a building #mentalhealth — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Kangana's property. A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre. The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

