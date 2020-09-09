Shiv Sena Hammered Online For Taking Hammer To Kangana Ranaut's Office; Branded 'a Joke'

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra office of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at a time she is not in Mumbai, and in quite some hurry, starting right after pasting a demolition notice on her gates. This comes amid Ranaut's recent remarks drawing the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena which also controls the BMC, and in light of her being extremely outspoken in seeking justice for Sushant and in explosing Bollywood's alleged drug use.

'I am never wrong'

The 33-year-old actor has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena. "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now." Kangana Ranaut wrote in a series of tweets. In other tweets, she wrote, "Pakistan..." and "Babur and his army" along with '#deathofdemocracy'

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Several netizens have come out to support the Manikarnika actor and questioning the timing of the demolition drive amid Coronavirus pandemic. People have also asked if Kangana's office was illegal, where was the BMC all this while and why did it act so swiftly within a span of two days which also coincides with the timing of Kangana's spat with the Shiv Sena.

'The result of supporting the truth'

You broke a woman's home when she is not even there @mybmc you were not even aware that it's illegal till 2 days back, surely you could have waited for few hours. #deathofdemocracy — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 9, 2020

Smash the Patriarchy and Kangana's office. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 9, 2020

The result of supporting the truth#DeathOfDemocracy pic.twitter.com/nPeQvVKf21 — Đesi Thug © (@desi_thug1) September 9, 2020

#DeathOfDemocracy



Corrupt @mybmc has no time to do something of these Potholes but have so much time to bully a girl who raised her voice against their Maalik Aurangzeb @OfficeofUT



Shame On You Maharashtra Government pic.twitter.com/nylmnnevNw — PK💖 - The SSR Warrior🦋 (@PKTheFriend) September 9, 2020

Chinese at the Borders, BMC in Mumbai, both issuing short notices. Both Autocracies !!#DeathOfDemocracy@KanganaTeam — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) September 9, 2020

What is happening in #Mumbai ? How a Govt in a democracy can behave in such a ridiculous way ? This is #DeathOfDemocracy in Maharashtra. All secular liberal brigades, campaigners of freedom of speech are silent as expected. @INCIndia @ShivSena are running a fascist Govt. pic.twitter.com/MP0FbIi53x — Anil Biswal (@BiswalAnil) September 9, 2020

This is going to be suicidal for #ShivSena. @KanganaTeam will emerge stronger. But this is really sad for democracy. This is best they could think of to shut Kangana? Shameful of Maha Govt and BMC. #DeathOfDemocracy https://t.co/yFWizi8qVx — Nikhil Srivastava (@snikhil_social) September 9, 2020

The civic body claimed that during 'regular inspection' it found several illegal constructions and modifications have been carried out without taking necessary approvals from the civic body. The BMC on Tuesday also filed a 'caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges the stop-work notice issued to her. Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her office and sought a stay on the demolition process.

Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She added, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure." She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

