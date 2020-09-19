Himansh Kohli pens note about testing COVID negative, jets off to Mukteshwar to recover

Yaariyan fame actor Himansh Kohli who was recently diagnosed coronavirus positive penned a lengthy note for his fans on Instagram. The actor who jetted off to Mukteshwar to breathe fresh air and recover from his illness informed that he has been tested negative in the test done on September 18. In the note, the actor also thanked all his fans and well-wishers for praying for his speedy recovery.

Himansh Kohli tests COVID-19 negative

The actor shared a picture that seems to be clicked from his trip to Mukteshwar. In the first picture, the actor can be seen standing on a cliff while looking away from the camera, while in the second, he can be seen sitting on a rock with an amazing picturesque landscape in the background. Further, the actor thanked all his fans for the innumerous messages, DMs, stories, etc. which helped me recover better and sooner. He apologised for being unavailable during then as he wrote that he was physically and mentally drained completely.

Himansh Kohli further sent out a message to all those who are still battling with the disease and wrote that he wishes them lots of strength. He added that during this time, people should focus on being happy and stable so that they can fight anything. At last, he wrote that though he has moved to Mukteshwar for a while, however, he will be available for chit-chats, comment replies, funny responses, and many more.

Earlier, Himansh Kohli took to his Instagram account and shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the caption of the post, he advised everyone to not be careless about prevention. He also urged everyone to take care of themselves and family and avoid all the bogus stigma attached to the disease. The actor shared the news in a long post and also shared three remedies to the COVID-19 symptoms that are working for him. He had earlier shared that his sister and parents had been tested positive for COVID-19 and he was negative. Here is a look at Himansh Kohli’s Instagram post.

In his post, Himansh Kohli mentioned that by God’s grace and everyone’s prayers, his family has started showing signs of recovery and they are getting better at a good speed. He shared that while looking after his parents and sister, he started showing symptoms too and when he got checked for COVID-19, his reports came in as positive. He added that he does not want to scare everyone as the recovery rates of COVID-19 are extremely high. However, he mentioned that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way and all four of his family members have visibly different symptoms and effects because of COVID-19.

