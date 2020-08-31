Himansh Kohli's Family Tests Positive For COVID 19, Actor In Home Quarantine

Actor Himansh Kohli recently took to Instagram to reveal that his sister and parents have tested positive for COVID 19. The actor further added in the post that he has been tested negative and everyone in the family has been put under home quarantine. His fans have been wishing him speedy recovery while also expressing gratitude for the frontline workers who continue to provide their services in such unprecedented times.

Himansh Kohli tested positive

Himansh Kohli took to Instagram to inform his fans about the health of his family who recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He put up a note on social media highlighting how his family initially had symptoms of a viral infection with mild fever. He further added that after spotting the symptoms, they decided to get themselves tested for COVID 19. The test revealed his mother, father, and sister had been infected while his test results were negative.

Himansh Kohli added that his family had been put under home quarantine and proper care was being taken. He also thanked the government for their rightful guidance while speaking highly of the frontline workers who had been putting in a lot of hard work to ensure everyone’s safety. Himansh Kohli also asked his fans to pray for his family as recovery was the need of the hour.

In the caption for the post, Himansh Kohli added some advice for his followers regarding the COVID 19 infection. He asked everyone to safeguard their families as the slightest carelessness could lead to huge problems. Himansh Kohli also advised people to stay calm and deal with such a situation without getting scared as a sane mind worked better without panic. He also wished good health before ending the caption. Have a look at the post on Himansh Kohli’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished the actor and his family a speedy recovery. They have flooded the comments section with ‘get well soon’ messages and have also asked the actor to take good care of himself. Have a look at a few comments on Himansh Kohli’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Himansh Kohli Instagram

