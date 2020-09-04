Himansh Kohli Tests Positive For COVID-19, On Complete Bed Rest For Next Two Weeks

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli recently took to his Instagram account and revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor’s announcement comes 5 days after he shared that his sister and parents have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is currently on complete bed rest for the next two weeks. Here is a look at what Himansh Kohli had to say about him being COVID-19 positive.

Himansh Kohli tests positive for COVID-19

Himansh Kohli took to his Instagram account and shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In the caption of the post, he advised everyone to not be careless about prevention. He also urged everyone to take care of themselves and family and avoid all the bogus stigma attached to the disease.

The actor shared the news in a long post and also shared three remedies to the COVID-19 symptoms that are working for him. He had earlier shared that his sister and parents had been tested positive for COVID-19 and he was negative. Here is a look at Himansh Kohli’s Instagram post.

Himansh Kohli's Instagram post

In his post, Himansh Kohli mentioned that by God’s grace and everyone’s prayers, his family has started showing signs of recovery and they are getting better at a good speed. He shared that while looking after his parents and sister, he started showing symptoms too and when he got checked for COVID-19, his reports came in as positive.

He added that he does not want to scare everyone as the recovery rates of COVID-19 are extremely high. However, he mentioned that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way and all four of his family members have visibly different symptoms and effects because of COVID-19. He concluded by advising everyone to not take the virus lightly and do everything in their power to protect themselves from it as it can come from anywhere and anytime.

Himansh Kohli's remedies for COVID-19 symptoms

He also shared three remedies that are working for him. He shared, “1. Hot water with Lemon/Turmeric – This along with normal water intake – Please stay hydrated!! 2. Steam showers – 1 tab. Of Karvol plus mixed in water 3. Multi-vitamins (especially C, D, and B12) for better immunity” He concluded this by saying, “Don’t wait for the infection to start taking precautions. Please take care of yourself and your family.”

