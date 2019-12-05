Ranu Mondal To Sunny Hindustani; Is Himesh Reshammiya The New Godfather In Bollywood?

Himesh Reshammiya is a well-known personality of Bollywood. He is a producer, music composer, actor, music director, singer, and TV series judge. He has been working in Bollywood for twenty years now. Recently, Himesh Reshammiya was in the news for recording songs with Ranu Mondal. After this, he has now got a new apprentice whom he signed on for recording songs for one of his movies. He replaced Anu Malik as the judge of Indian Idol 11 and took Sunny, who is a participant in the show, under his wing.

Here is why Himesh Reshammiya took Sunny under his wing:

Himesh Reshammiya signed contestant Sunny Hindustani from Indian Idol 11. He signed Sunny to record a song in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film. This comes after Indian Idol had a nineties nostalgia weekend competition where Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal graced the set to watch the top 10 contestants. While this event was going on, Sunny Hindustani sang the song Sanu Ek Pal Chain, which was originally sung by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He impressed the judges and the guests. Take a look at the judges' reaction.

It is reported that Himesh immediately signed the budding talent for a new song. Himesh also spoke about why he selected Sunny for this opportunity. Himesh added that he chose Sunny because he had been following the show and had heard Sunny singing on TV. But when Himesh heard him live, he fell in love with Sunny’s voice. This was one of the reasons he selected Sunny as the singer.

