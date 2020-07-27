Last Updated:

'Hit New Low': Kangana Ranaut Slams Taapsee Pannu On Sharing 'edited Fake Video'

Sharing the original video, Team Kangana Ranaut slammed Taapsee Pannu and wrote, "Ms Punnu has hit new low by posting fake videos." Read further here —

Taapsee Pannu, on Sunday, took another dig at Kangana Ranaut continuing the war of words that the two actors have been in ever since the latter made a remark about her in conversation with Republic TV earlier this month. In response to the video shared by Taapsee, Team Kangana Ranaut clarified that it was 'half-edited'.

Sharing the original video where Kangana has to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranvir Singh (who the better actor is), her team wrote, "Ms Punnu has hit new low by posting fake videos, today she has officially become not just a B grade actor but also a B grade human being, shame on you @taapsee for posting half edited videos to please your masters.." [sic]

She further also questioned the award Taapsee Pannu received and wrote that sycophancy has only taken her places. Correcting another retweet of Taapsee, comedian Ssumier (known as Pammi Aunty), wrote that the video she shared was much before Chhichhore released. Note: The video in question shared by Taapsee has now been deleted by the fan.

'Time starts now': Kangana Ranaut lists 3 points for Taapsee Pannu to become an A-lister 

Taapsee Pannu snipes at Kangana Ranaut's 'R&D department'; Team Kangana hits back

 

 

