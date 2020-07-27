'Hit New Low': Kangana Ranaut Slams Taapsee Pannu On Sharing 'edited Fake Video'

Taapsee Pannu, on Sunday, took another dig at Kangana Ranaut continuing the war of words that the two actors have been in ever since the latter made a remark about her in conversation with Republic TV earlier this month. In response to the video shared by Taapsee, Team Kangana Ranaut clarified that it was 'half-edited'.

Sharing the original video where Kangana has to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranvir Singh (who the better actor is), her team wrote, "Ms Punnu has hit new low by posting fake videos, today she has officially become not just a B grade actor but also a B grade human being, shame on you @taapsee for posting half edited videos to please your masters.." [sic]

She further also questioned the award Taapsee Pannu received and wrote that sycophancy has only taken her places. Correcting another retweet of Taapsee, comedian Ssumier (known as Pammi Aunty), wrote that the video she shared was much before Chhichhore released. Note: The video in question shared by Taapsee has now been deleted by the fan.

Thank you @Ssumier for pointing this out, best film isn’t equivalent to best performance, Kangana’s list of best performances of 2019 does not change, but when a film gets rewarded for its true potential invariably everyone benefits, setting the record straight again..(contd) https://t.co/A3iSdHAlBs — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2020

Best popular film of 2019- Uri, Best Director- Nitesh Tiwari, Best actor- Ranveer Signh, Best Actress- Kangana Ranaut ( Manikarnika), Best Actress Critics- Bhumi ( Soncheriya) hope Dumbos get some perspective and stop making a fool of themselves..(contd) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2020

....chaploosi ki films chaploosi ke awards have made them too greedy 🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2020

What is rather questionable is the award @taapsee got for the performance which was hugely criticised, it was a tie between Bhumi ( Sonchiriya ) and Kangana (JHK) but Kangana too agrees solo Bhumi deserved it...(1/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2020

...but chaploosi takes you places and @taapsee is a living example of that, When papa Jo Kalank can get awards why not @taapsee... (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2020

