'Time starts now': Kangana Ranaut lists 3 points for Taapsee Pannu to become an A-lister

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu had been involved in a war of words as the former took on numerous celebrities amid her strong statements related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. While the latter too went on a Twitter rampage laden with sarcasm, she finally ‘rest her case.’ However, that has not stopped the Tanu Weds Manu star’s team from continuing the attack on Taapsee.

READ: Taapsee Pannu Snipes At Kangana Ranaut's 'R&D Department'; Team Kangana Hits Back

Kangana Ranaut’s team hit out at Taapsee once again on Sunday. One of the first points of contention between the duo was the term ‘B grade’ that the former had used for the latter, and Team Kangana now claimed that Taapsee herself had claimed that she was ‘B Grade’ in many of her interviews. The team questioned the ‘double standards’ of Taapsee, asking if she never humiliated the English-speaking media or Bollywood when they called her ‘B grade,’ in the same way she 'humiliated' Kangana.

Taapsee has called herself B grade in many of her interviews. When English speaking media or Bollywood mafia call her B grade she won’t humiliate them as she humiliates Kangana. Double standards? https://t.co/MrrOMXrl1G — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

In another tweet, Team Kangana shared one of Taapsee’s quotes from 2017 where she stated that she was not an ‘A-lister’ and that she did not know what she could do to become one. They suggested three tips to Taapsee to become an A-lister, one ‘good acting’, the second was ‘strong personality’ and a three, a ‘solo hit.’

Sharing that ideally it should be a ‘blockbuster’ like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, or Manikarnika, they wrote that even a ‘normal solo hit’ would do. Stating ‘your time starts now’, the team wished Taapsee the best for the journey.

Here’s the tweet



As Taapsee also spoke about nepotism and Sushant in an interview, Kangana’s team also took a dig at her ‘non existent career’. They claimed she was doing ‘drama’ and accused her of ‘sabotaging justice’ for Sushant and 'humiliate the struggle' of Kangana.

READ:If Statements Differ...: Kangana's Lawyer Reacts On Summons To Mahesh Bhatt, KJo's Manager

Meanwhile, Kangana has been issued summons to appear before Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actor is currently in Manali, and her lawyer informed the police so, asking if it will possible to send an officer to Manali to record her statement. Meanwhile, apart from slamming Taapsee, the names Kangana took on Republic TV's Nation Wants to Know as a part of a ‘mafia’ responsible for Sushant’s death, like Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Chopra, have been summoned in the investigation of the case.

READ:Taapsee Pannu 'rests Her Case' On Kangana Row, Quotes Lakshmibai, The Rani Of Jhansi

READ:Mahesh Bhatt To Be Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Maharashtra Home Minister

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.