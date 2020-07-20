Taapsee Pannu Snipes At Kangana Ranaut's 'R&D Department'; Team Kangana Hits Back

Taapsee Pannu and some of her peers did not take Kangana Ranaut’s allegations on Nation Wants To Know with Republic Media Network lightly and responded with strong statements. The former continued to poke fun at Kangana’s statements, particularly over being called a ‘B-grade actress’ The Pink star also felt stated that Kangana was targeting her because the latter’s ‘Research & Development team’ faltered, while Kangana’s team stated that there was no comparison between Kangana and the rest of the actresses.

A netizen asked Taapsee why ‘Kangana was behind’ her, and that calling her ‘B grade’ did not ‘make sense’ because she had ‘most work’ among the Bollywood stars. Taapsee quipped that her ‘R& D Department’ might have faltered.

No sir coz I guess the R n D department faltered there. https://t.co/2sxP6DsN6h — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

When another person asked her the same question, Taapsee wrote that she hit it where it ‘hurt.’

Coz I hit where it hurts the most :) — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Taapsee made more such statements around the ‘B grade’ reference, how ‘better and not bitter’ humour made her ‘sane’, as well taking a dig at the ‘Bollywood mafia’ for ‘discrediting’ the actor only because she did not follow Kangana’s ‘agenda. The Thappad star also stated that she felt the need to ‘set the record straight’ and not using ‘scars as battle marks to attract sympathy and spew hatred’ as Vir Das and Sayani Gupta also responded.

B grade hero chalega ? 😜 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Sir bas humour ne hi sane rakha hua hai aaj tak. And thankfully in my case success made my sense of humour better n not bitter. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Sir bollywood mafia is a different issue but dragging and discrediting an actor who has worked hard from scratch coz she doesn’t follow your personal agenda has got to be another form of being Bollywood mafia ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

I love you all too ! N that’s y I felt I think it’s high time n some records need to be set straight. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Thanks Sayani 🤗 we wear our scars as battle marks n not something to attract sympathy n spew hatred. ❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Thanks Vir! Should we bank an apology tweet for this for this might have hurt some serious A grade sentiments. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Plan toh wohi tha but then B grade ppl don’t learn things easily na 🤷🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

❤️🤗 I always knew our grade system needs to be reworked ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Kangana’s team, however, hit back. They poked fun at a netizen’s post mocking Taapsee’s statement that someone could be ‘scared’ to enter the industry next time, due to the ‘negative’ portrayal of how outsiders were treated, while herself speaking about losing films due to nepotism.

In another post, the team responded to a netizen’s post on how the comparison between the likes of Kangana and Taapsee, Swara Bhasker and Shruti Seth was not correct as Kangana was ‘talented and worked hard.’

The team asked why the actresses were compared to a ‘3 times national award winner, Padma Shri recipient, a successful writer, filmmaker’. Calling them those ‘struggling to find work’, they wrote that they could never have ‘experiences or enemies’ like Kangana and Sushant.

We have no idea why these people compare their journeys to a 3 times national award winner,Padmashri recipient, a successful writer,filmmaker, these people who r merely struggling to find work won’t have same experiences or enemies like Kangana or Shushant,hope they understand 🙏 https://t.co/Mvh9vUjEL2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

In the Republic TV interview, Kangana questioned Taapsee and Swara’s fondness for Karan Johar, at a time they had ‘lost out on work’ to star kids like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday, despite being ‘better looking’ and ‘better actresses’ than them. Taapsee, in an interview with an entertainment portal, termed the allegations as ‘disheartening’, stating that she was not ‘struggling’ for work and that she did not want to ‘take advantage’ of someone’s death for ‘personal agenda.’

