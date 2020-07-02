'Hit Us Really Hard': Taapsee Pannu Shares Details Of Meeting With The Power Company

Bollywood actors including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Vir Das, Dino Morea, among many consumers of Adani Electricity had taken to Twitter complaining about receiving inflated bills in June. On Thursday, Taapsee took to her Twitter handle to share the details of 'an hour-long meeting' she had with the power company explaining the logic behind the 'insane' bill.

The company had informed the consumers that the bills being received by them contain the actual reading taken after the relaxation of the lockdown and the total amount payable and amendment details of March and April. Taapsee on her Twitter handle informed, "So after an hour long meeting, crazy amount of numbers n calculations floating around, realised the “approximate” reading wasn’t really THAT approximate. Infact far from it." [sic]

The 'Manmarziyaan' actor also shared a picture of the paper where she has scrbbled numbers to understand the meter reading and money attached to it. She wrote, "And sitting n witnessing the day wise report from my meter for the lockdown phase made me realise how unprepared we ALL were to handle this. Third month bill came in with the charges of difference in amount between actual reading and ‘approximate’ reading of the first 2 months." [sic]

"This made us all flip coz the ‘approximation’ was done basis winter months n not March- May of 2019(which would’ve been a better approximation) it’s the sudden jerk in the amount in the bill that none of us were prepared for which has hit us really hard. Glad @Adani_Elec_Mum had the patience to clarify every detail and hoping in the future we all will be better prepared and given a better “approximate” jerk to deal with the reality later," Pannu further added. [sic]

Soha Ali Khan & Neha Dhupia speak up on receiving high electricity bills

AEML to install 7 lakh smart meters to enable real-time unit reading for consumers

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) on Tuesday said it will soon install over seven lakh smart meters in the coming months to ensure real-time information to consumers on their electricity consumption.

Apart from Adani, other utilities like state discom Mahadiscom, Tata Power and BEST had come under criticism for charging inflated bills during the lockdown period. MERC, however, backed the claims of these utilities saying that the commission had allowed utilities to raise bills based on average consumption during the lockdown period of March to May, except where automatic meter reading facility was available. AEML further said the company has undertaken various measures such as virtual help desk, EMI facility as well a proactive awareness initiative to increase clarity on the billing process amongst the consumers.

Chef Saransh Goila lashes out at electricity provider for bill of over Rs 47,000

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.