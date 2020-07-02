Chef Saransh Goila Lashes Out At Electricity Provider For Bill Of Over Rs 47,000

After Bollywood celebrities, Chef Saransh Goila has also joined the bandwagon in questioning Adani Electricity over a hike in his electricity bill. Taking to Twitter, Saransh Goila tweeted asking Adani if they are trying to extort money from people because they are stationed at home. Sharing his electricity bill that is amounted to Rs. 47,150, the well-known chef said that this is an electricity bill of a 2 BHK home. An enraged Goila concluded asking which court does he need to go to settle this issue. Check out his tweet below.

Is this a joke? @Adani_Elec_Mum because I'm not laughing. Are you guys trying to extort money from people because they're stationed at home? FYI, this is a electricity bill for a 2 BHK. Which court do we need to go to settle this? Twitter, help. pic.twitter.com/FKFdlQ1qKf — Saransh Goila (@SaranshGoila) July 2, 2020

Several fans and other celebs were shocked seeing the amount of the electricity bill. One of his friends went on to ask him if the bill is for a month. To which, Saransh replied saying that it is for two months, “May 24k and June 23k.” He also wrote that this is the double of what he had last paid summer. Some others also wrote saying that “this is insane,” "It's crazy" and many more such comments followed. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Is this for a month? — I Am A Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) July 2, 2020

47K? Damn! That's even more excessive than all the excessive bills floating around. It's crazy — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) July 2, 2020

Saransh isn’t the only known personality who has received such a high electricity bill. Recently, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter handle calling out the electricity provider as she went on to share the screenshot of her electricity bill. She also went on to write asking the electricity provider for “what kind of power are they charging her for?”. She also wrote saying three months of lockdown and she has such an insane rise in her electricity bill.

Apart from her, South star Karthika Nair, Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Vir Das, Amyra Dastur, Sudhir Mishra, Saumya Tandon, Dino Morea and many more have addressed the same issue. Take a look at a few of their tweets below.

My bill was 28000/- up from average of 8000/- @Adani_Elec_Mum . It seems they have added a lockdown surcharge. https://t.co/8qg0xKa6Y1 — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) June 28, 2020

Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=? pic.twitter.com/64zlmNe8Qo — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 28, 2020

However, addressing their issues, power provider, Adani electricity took to their Twitter handle on Sunday and explained how the bills were calculated. They shared a step-by-step pamphlet on everything one needs to know about their electricity bill. Take a look at the tweet below.

Have queries pertaining to this month's bill? Please read below to find out how your bill was calculated.



For more details: https://t.co/jCK4cqzuU2 pic.twitter.com/G8je9QnlkO — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) June 28, 2020

