Soha Ali Khan & Neha Dhupia Speak Up On Receiving High Electricity Bills

Amid the lockdown, a lot of celebrities from Bollywood have raised voices against the high power bills on their social media. At first, the Taapsee Pannu shared her bill which showed an 835% rise in her electricity bill. After this several other stars have expressed their displeasure towards the same on their Twitter after Taapsee. Celebs like Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia have even questioned the authorities involved on whether they should just accept the inflated powers bills and pay them. Read here to know more about both Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia's grievances.

Read Also | Soha Ali Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into Inaaya's Painting Session, Says 'art Imitates Dress'

Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia on paying the electricity bill

The issue of high amounts of electricity bills has not been resolved. Several users have been frustrated and are wondering if they are simply supposed to pay the huge and exorbitant amounts. Actor Soha Ali Khan expressed her concern and asked the electricity company that she has received a bill three times bigger than usual and can they explain why did it happen. Soha Ali Khan also talked on how whether she must pay a high rate. After this tweet, Neha Dhupia also expressed that she also has faced the same situation. She also asked the service providers to reply so that they as users are not left in dark. Take a look at the tweets here.

Are we just meant to accept these inflated electricity rates and pay them? @Adani_Elec_Mum we have received a bill that is three times our usual amount. Could you please explain? — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) July 1, 2020

Yes .... same here .. can someone reply from @Adani_Elec_Mum so that we are not left in the “dark” ... https://t.co/eM29NwVkFp — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 1, 2020

Read Also | Soha Ali Khan Posts Candid Picture With Kunal Kemmu; Asks Husband To "rock On"

South Indian film actor Karthika Nair also took to her tweeter and expressed how she received a bill of almost ₹1 lakh. She took to her twitter and questioned the service provider whether they are conducting spam in Mumbai. She also added how she is hearing a lot of similar complaints from Mumbaikars. Take a look at her tweet here.

So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars.

@AdaniOnline @CMOMaharashtra — Karthika Nair (@KarthikaNair9) June 25, 2020

Read Also | Soha Ali Khan, Kunal, Inaaya Visit Kareena Kapoor, Taimur & Saif Amid Unlock 1.0

After receiving a lot of grievances from Maharashtra's energy minister Nitin Raut has asked the state-owned Mahadiscom to set up a helpdesk which will address the grievances consumers have. It was also reported that the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM) had used the rules of “practise direction”. It was also reported that the present bills have been made on with the actual meter readings and during summer months the bills are higher due to the high consumption of electricity. It was also reported that the prices are usually high if compared to other months. It was also reported that the balance amount payable is after adjusting the average bill amounts of all three months i.e March, April and May and this average has to lead to the higher bill in that was issued in June 2020.

Read Also | Soha Ali Khan Remembers Dad Mansoor AK Pataudi, Rejoices In Kunal & Inaaya's Bond; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.