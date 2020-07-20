Hoarding Invoking Big B's 'Don' Against COVID-19 Removed

A hoarding of megastar Amitabh Bachchan with a famous dialogue from the 1978 blockbuster "Don" on coronavirus awareness has been removed from a village in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district in view of "sentiments" of his fans, an official said on Saturday. The hoarding with an old photo of Bachchan carried a message in Marathi asking people to remain indoors in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the dialogue in the movie, the message reads: "the don whose capture was not only difficult but impossible, has been caught by coronavirus...stay at home for your families and do not unnecessarily try to become a 'don'". Lohara Nagar Panchayat chief officer Gajanan Shinde said, "We had designed this banner to create awareness about coronavirus and displayed it. But looking after sentiments of fans of Amitabh Bachchan here, we have removed it".

Bachchan,77, his actor son Abhishek (44), daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a Mumbai hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan's most popular film in Afghanistan is 'Khuda Gawah'; Read more trivia

Amitabh Bachchan's latest update

Amitabh Bachchan has been an intense blogger for over 4500 days, apart from being extremely active on Twitter, where he is one of the most-followed Indians. Even as Big B undergoes treatment for COVID-19, he has ensured that he doesn’t miss about on his updates online. The Shahenshah, though with comparitively shorter posts, has kept his fans assured on his health, with message of gratitude and verses.

When Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in his first movie with Jaya Bachchan; Read

On July 19, he wrote on his blog, ".. there is no greater love and affection that you my dearest send me in these hours of our trial .. you send me prayers .. you send me duas .. you send me the sanctity of divine words in all the forms of blessings .. nothing could be more binding than this .. .. these are the most emotional moments for me .. to know that there are so many loved ones like all of you that show such sincere and earnest care is something that overwhelms me .. .. I do not know what it is that binds you so affectionately .. I have given and done nothing in comparison to what you have given me all these years .. I have tried with all the desire at my command to make this family a ‘real’ family .. and you have never disappointed me .. .. you are my pride and a pride that I display at every platform that I get .. .. my heart is filled with much emotion now .. and before my tears spill onto this sacred Blog of ours .. I shall say .. good night my Ef .. .. you are loved beyond all ..

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.