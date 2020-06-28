When Amitabh Bachchan Was Replaced In His First Movie With Jaya Bachchan; Read

Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated with some of the most prominent actors, filmmakers, producers in the industry. He has also collaborated with his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan in several movies. The two have, time and again, given fans some major couple goals. However, many fans are unaware that Amitabh Bachchan was initially roped in to star opposite Jaya Bachchan but was dropped from the project. Read on to know the details about the story:

Amitabh Bachchan was dropped from his first collaboration with Jaya Bachchan

Many fans and admirers of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are unaware of a very interesting fact about her movie, Guddi. Initially, Amitabh Bachchan was considered to essay the lead role opposite Jaya Bachchan in the movie. However, the role was later given to Samit.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Memorable On-set Pictures With Wife Jaya Bachchan; See Here

Jaya Bachchan's Guddi was being filmed at the same time when Amitabh Bachchan's Anand was filmed. Reportedly, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the director of Guddi as well as Anand, realised while filming Anand that Big B had the makings of a much bigger role in Anand than in Guddi. Mukherjee, upon this realisation, dropped Amitabh Bachchan from Guddi and let him work on Anand only. However, Amitabh Bachchan along with several other actors including Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Om Prakash, Shatrughan Sinha, Shashikala, and others made cameo appearances in the movie.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Comic Books That Could Have Been Made Into Movies

Jaya Bachchan's Guddi received positive reviews from the viewers and went on to be regarded as a 'big city hit'. The film also managed to perform well at the box office. It was later remade in other languages, including Tamil, with the title, Cinema Paithiyam and the Tamil version features Jayachitra and Kamal Haasan.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

The movie received widespread critical acclaim for Jaya Bachchan's performance in the movie and its unique storyline. Jaya Bachchan was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in the movie. The track titled Bole Re Papihara from Guddi had climbed to the #21st position on Binaca Geetmala annual list of 1972. The lyrics of the song were penned by legendary lyricist Gulzar and the music was composed by Vasant Desai and sung by Vani Jairam. Check out the trailer of the movie:

ALSO READ | Movies In Which Amitabh Bachchan Played Characters With The Name 'Vijay'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.