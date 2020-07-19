Amitabh Bachchan's Most Popular Film In Afghanistan Is 'Khuda Gawah'; Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 5 decades now. The actor has delivered several blockbusters throughout his acting career. Khuda Gawah is one such film that garnered widespread attention from the viewers. Khuda Gawah, which released in 1992, is helmed by Mukul S. Anand and produced by Nazir Ahmed and Manoj Desai.

The drama film features Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Danny Denzongpa, and Shilpa Shrodkar in prominent roles. The 1992 film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films and received several awards and accolades. The film received appreciation for its direction, cinematography, songs, and Amitabh Bachchan as well as Sridevi's performance. With all that said now, read some of the most interesting trivia about Amitabh Bachchan's Khuda Gawah:

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Khuda Gawah': trivia

Amitabh Bachchan initially was considered to essay a special appearance in the critically acclaimed movie. However, the producer Manoj Desai suggested to turn Amitabh Bachchan's role to a full-fledge one instead of a special appearance.

When Amitabh Bachchan arrived in the country of Afghanistan, numerous fans and admirers arrived to see Big B.

The film at one point was titled differently, as 'Badshah Khan'. Later the title was finalised to Khuda Gawah.

Sridevi went on to become the only female actor to essay a double role with Big B in Indian Cinema. No female actor has essayed a double role opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Danny Denzongpa who essays the key role of Khuda Baksh in the movie has worked in a total of two films that were filmed in the country of Afghanistan, one is Khuda Gawah and the other is Dharmatma.

Amitabh Bachchan and Mukul Anand, the director, collaborated in a total of three movies: Agneepath, Hum, and Khuda Gawah.

Farha was initially considered to play a role in the movie, however, the actor left and Ektaa Sohini was considered to play the role of Heena. Eventually, Shilpa Shirodkar played the role.

Neelam was also considered to essay the role of Heena in the movie, however, the actor declined the role.

Anjana Mumtaz and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated after a very long duration -- since Bandhe Haath.

