The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Holi 2020:How The Festival Affected The BO Collections Of Films Like 'Thappad', 'Baaghi 3'

Bollywood News

With reduced participation in Holi 2020, the Box Office Collections of films saw a significant boost. Take a look at how Holi affected films' BO collection

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Holi 2020

Holi was celebrated across the country on 10 March. Take a look at how Holi 2020 affected the BO collection of films like Thappad, Baaghi 3, and more. 

This is how Holi 2020 affected the Box Office collections of films

Thappad

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media to announce the BO numbers of Thappad. He also revealed that the film saw a boost on the second Monday and Tuesday due to Holi festivities. The Taapsee Pannu starrer's total collection now stands at ₹30.53 crores. 

ALSO READ | Holi 2020: Dance Numbers That Can Be Added To Your Playlist Right Away For The Festival

Baaghi 3

It seems that the Holi festivities proved to be really good for Baaghi 3 as it received a big push. The film dramatically picked up from ₹9 crores on Monday to ₹14 crores on Tuesday. The film's total collection now stands at ₹76.94 crores. 

ALSO READ | Holi 2020 Outfit Inspirations To Be Taken From Taapsee Pannu & Others

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also saw a slight rise in its collection on Holi 2020. While the film gained close to ₹1 crore on Sunday, the collection dropped to ₹44 lakhs on Monday. The film once again picked up as it gained a business of ₹60 lakhs on Tuesday. The total collection now stands at ₹62.05 crores. 

ALSO READ | Holi 2020: Karishma Tanna's Best Outfits That Are Perfect For This Festive Season

While other films heavily picked up pace during Holi 2020, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship seems to have boarded a sinking ship. While the final numbers are still awaited, the film has barely made it to ₹34 crores post the Holi festivities (According to estimates). While Baaghi 3 received the highest numbers on Holi, Thappad seems to be struggling even with the boost. 

ALSO READ | Holi 2020: Bollywood Movie Titles Based On Colors, See List

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
CORONAVIRUS: ALL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES, STADIUMS IN SRINAGAR TO BE SHUT FROM THURSDAY