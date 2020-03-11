Holi 2020:How The Festival Affected The BO Collections Of Films Like 'Thappad', 'Baaghi 3'

Holi was celebrated across the country on 10 March. Take a look at how Holi 2020 affected the BO collection of films like Thappad, Baaghi 3, and more.

This is how Holi 2020 affected the Box Office collections of films

Thappad

#Thappad is trending well on weekdays... Gets a boost on [second] Mon [evening onwards] and Tue due to #Holi festivities... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 1.15 cr, Tue 1.54 cr. Total: ₹ 30.53 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media to announce the BO numbers of Thappad. He also revealed that the film saw a boost on the second Monday and Tuesday due to Holi festivities. The Taapsee Pannu starrer's total collection now stands at ₹30.53 crores.

Baaghi 3

#Baaghi3 jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr. Total: ₹ 76.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

It seems that the Holi festivities proved to be really good for Baaghi 3 as it received a big push. The film dramatically picked up from ₹9 crores on Monday to ₹14 crores on Tuesday. The film's total collection now stands at ₹76.94 crores.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 70 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs, Mon 44 lakhs, Tue 60 lakhs. Total: ₹ 62.05 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also saw a slight rise in its collection on Holi 2020. While the film gained close to ₹1 crore on Sunday, the collection dropped to ₹44 lakhs on Monday. The film once again picked up as it gained a business of ₹60 lakhs on Tuesday. The total collection now stands at ₹62.05 crores.

While other films heavily picked up pace during Holi 2020, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship seems to have boarded a sinking ship. While the final numbers are still awaited, the film has barely made it to ₹34 crores post the Holi festivities (According to estimates). While Baaghi 3 received the highest numbers on Holi, Thappad seems to be struggling even with the boost.

