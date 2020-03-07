Holi 2020: Dance Numbers That Can Be Added To Your Playlist Right Away For The Festival

Having the right playlist for Holi is one of the most important things if you wish to keep the party alive until the end. Every year, a few songs are updated into the list of Holi songs. However, a few songs like Rang Barase, Balam Pichkari, and Let’s play Holi have been the evergreen ones in every list. Here are a set of dance numbers that you must add to the Holi 2020 playlist.

Best songs for your Holi 2020 playlist

Jai Jai Shivshankar

Jai Jai Shivshankar is the most obvious song which will feature in Holi 2020 list everywhere. It is from the 2019 film War and features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The song has heavy and loud beats which will help you get the crowd energized. The best part about this song is the energy that it gives out. This one has been sung Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal while the music has been given by Vishal and Shekhar. Have a look at the song here.

Garmi

Garmi is one of the songs which is being played in every other dance club lately. The song is from the film Street Dance 3D and features the Bollywood dancing queen Nora Fatehi. The lyrics and the beats of this song are just right to get anyone to dance. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah. You must add this one into your Holi 2020 playlist.

First Class

First Class is a song from the Karan Johar film Kalank. The song is a proper dance number which gives out infectious energy. It has been sung by Arijit Singh while the music has been given by Pritam. The best part about the song is its tuning and above all the lyrics. You must go for this one if you think typical Bollywood numbers will help your crowd shake a leg.

Shaitan Ka Saala

Shaitan Ka Saala is basically a rip off of the English dance number Bala. The song is from the comedy entertainer, Housefull 4. It features Akshay Kumar doing the hook step which is known to everybody who follows Bollywood today. The best part about the song is the beats and since people are familiar with the song, it is sure to get your guests moving.

O Saki Saki

The original Saki Saki from Musafir is a song that everybody has heard. The reprised song will have a great impact on the crowd as it has always been one of the best dance numbers. This song has just the right tune and beats. It is sure to make your crowd get on the floor.

