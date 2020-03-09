Holi 2020: Karishma Tanna's Best Outfits That Are Perfect For This Festive Season

Holi 2020 is almost here and apart from bringing in the joy, the festival also brings loved ones together. There are many celebs giving some major fashion goals for the festive season, one being Karishma Tanna. She is best known for her performance in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and movies including Grand Masti and Sanju.

Bollywood and television actor Karishma Tanna has a very huge fan following base. She often takes to her social media handle to give fans an insight into the day-to-day activities. Her Instagram is flooded with some colourful pictures that are perfect for the upcoming Holi festival. The actor looks extremely elegant and beautiful in her outfits and her Instagram photos are proof.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna Inspires The Ideal Airport Look In This Throwback Picture; See Post

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna Looks Divine In These Colourful, Ethnic Outfits | See Pics

These outfits of Karishma Tanna are perfect for Holi

Intricately printed lehenga choli paired with brownish-orange dupatta and long earrings

Green uniquely draped saree with a statement ring and earrings

Emerald blue saree paired with a statement bracelet and minimalistic makeup

Yellow full-sleeved top with uniquely designed dhoti paired with a statement necklace

Down-to-earth coloured brown saree with minimalistic makeup and accessories

Plain grey saree paired with navy blue bouse and heavy traditional jewellery

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna's Gym Looks Are Fashionable Yet Comfortable | See Pics

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna Has Hosted These Reality Shows, How Many Can You Guess?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.