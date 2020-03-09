The Debate
Holi 2020: Karishma Tanna's Best Outfits That Are Perfect For This Festive Season

Television News

Karishma Tanna is widely known for her rich taste in fashion. Here are some of her best outfits to rock this Holi 2020. Read on to know more.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Holi 2020

Holi 2020 is almost here and apart from bringing in the joy, the festival also brings loved ones together. There are many celebs giving some major fashion goals for the festive season, one being Karishma Tanna. She is best known for her performance in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and movies including Grand Masti and Sanju.

Bollywood and television actor Karishma Tanna has a very huge fan following base. She often takes to her social media handle to give fans an insight into the day-to-day activities. Her Instagram is flooded with some colourful pictures that are perfect for the upcoming Holi festival. The actor looks extremely elegant and beautiful in her outfits and her Instagram photos are proof. 

These outfits of Karishma Tanna are perfect for Holi

Intricately printed lehenga choli paired with brownish-orange dupatta and long earrings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

Green uniquely draped saree with a statement ring and earrings

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

Emerald blue saree paired with a statement bracelet and minimalistic makeup

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

Yellow full-sleeved top with uniquely designed dhoti paired with a statement necklace

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

Down-to-earth coloured brown saree with minimalistic makeup and accessories

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

Plain grey saree paired with navy blue bouse and heavy traditional jewellery

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

