Holi: Aamir Khan conveys festive greetings with heartwarming pictures of Azad, Kiran Rao

The festival of colours, Holi, is being celebrated with fanfare in India and across the world on Tuesday. From playing with colours and water, enjoying special food items and drinks to living it up with dance and music, Holi is known to be among the most vibrant festivals. Even stars from the film industry had a gala time on the occasion.

Aamir Khan’s family was among those who celebrated Holi in style. The actor posted heartwarming pictures of his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad as they played. While the little one was delighted to spray the pichkari (water gun) and have colours all over him, the Dhobi Ghat filmmaker too was all smiles.

While it is not clear if the Rang De Basanti star also joined in the celebrations, he conveyed his greetings and love to his followers, writing ‘Holi Mubarak’ and ending it with his trademark style ‘a.’

Here’s the post:

It is likely that Aamir was not a part of the celebrations because he had been shooting at a breakneck speed for Laal Singh Chaddha. The team recently completed a shooting schedule in Chandigarh and celebrated it with a party.

Apart from Aamir, Mona Singh was also present in the pictures that went viral. However, his leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan was not seen.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Secret Superstar Advait Chandan, gears up for release on Christmas.

Meanwhile, apart from Aamir, many other stars also conveyed their greetings to fans and enjoyed together. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted pictures from the burning of the Holika, the day before. Priyanka Chopra was delighted to take her husband Nick Jonas for his first Holi celebrations.

