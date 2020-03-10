Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Enjoy Bhaang On Their First Holi, Share Pictures & Videos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in Mumbai and pictures of the duo drenched in water and colours have gone viral on social media. After being papped at Isha Ambani's Holi party, the duo headed for a weekend with their close friends and family and now a video from that get together has surfaced.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have a swell time

Priyanka and Nick, along with a few friends were seen enjoying a glass of Bhaang with their friends. While the Quantico actress was seen being her cheerful self and chatting away with their friends, Nick was snapped in a conversation with Priyanka's brother, Sidharth.

On the occasion, Priyanka Chopra shared a special picture with their husband Nick Jonas. The picture shows the two of them coated in colours, celebrating their first Holi together. Priyanka captioned the picture, posted on Tuesday, “We have already been living in colour over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”

The lovely couple kicked off their festive celebrations with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's Holi bash. For the occasion, Priyanka and Nick decided to don coordinated traditional attire. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful off-white ethnic outfit embroidered with multi-coloured neon design and strappy heels while Nick wore a kurta and pajamas which also featured neon embroidery at the borders.

Apart from them, Vicky Kaushal, Diana Penty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre, and many other celebrities also attended the grand Holi celebrations.

