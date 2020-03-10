The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pictures Of A 'fiery Holi' At The Family Home, See Pics

Bollywood News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share pictures from the Bachchan family's Holi celebrations. In pics, she can be seen her daughter Aaradhya

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share pictures from the Bachchan family's Holi celebrations. In a series of pictures, the actor can be seen striking a pose with her daughter, Aaradhya and a Holi bonfire in the background. 

Aishwarya shares pictures of Bachchan family 

Aishwarya captioned her post, “Happy Holi to All. Love n Light. She added a heart and star emoji to her caption as well. The first picture shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiling for the camera, with Aaradhya wearing a pink dress. Aishwarya has a ‘tika’ on her forehead. The next couple of pictures from the post-show a magnificent bonfire, blazing away. The post has been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times. 

The actor’s fans took the opportunity to wish her and the Bachchan family a happy Holi. Several fans left fire emojis in the comments section as well

READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Five Make-up Looks To Steal For Your Wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

READ:  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Bleeding Ear & Other Facts About The Shoot Of 'Dola Re Dola'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on a novel under the same title written by popular Tamil author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The shooting of the film commenced last year. Ponniyin Selvan has an interesting star-cast of Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

READ:  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Jacqueline Fernandez; Bollywood Actors Who Know Martial Arts

READ:  Four Times Aaradhya Bachchan And Her Mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Were Twinning

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Scindia
SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION DECODED
Harry
HARRY, MEGHAN LAST ROYAL APPEARANCE
Gehlot
SONIA GANDHI SUMMONS GEHLOT
Congress
CONGRESS EXPELS SCINDIA
Scindia
SCINDIA'S AUNT'S ROLE
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE