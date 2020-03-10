Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Pictures Of A 'fiery Holi' At The Family Home, See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share pictures from the Bachchan family's Holi celebrations. In a series of pictures, the actor can be seen striking a pose with her daughter, Aaradhya and a Holi bonfire in the background.

Aishwarya shares pictures of Bachchan family

Aishwarya captioned her post, “Happy Holi to All. Love n Light. She added a heart and star emoji to her caption as well. The first picture shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiling for the camera, with Aaradhya wearing a pink dress. Aishwarya has a ‘tika’ on her forehead. The next couple of pictures from the post-show a magnificent bonfire, blazing away. The post has been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times. The actor’s fans took the opportunity to wish her and the Bachchan family a happy Holi. Several fans left fire emojis in the comments section as well

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on a novel under the same title written by popular Tamil author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The shooting of the film commenced last year. Ponniyin Selvan has an interesting star-cast of Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

