Hotstar Originals With Bollywood Talent Essaying Strong Characters. Find Out

Hotstar is slowly becoming the go-to streaming application to watch Indian television serials and soaps. However, what stands out in the crowd is the Bollywood and Marathi cinema actors who are essaying excellent acting skills in Hotstar Specials, which are original series created by the creative team at Hotstar. Here is a list of celebrities who were earlier mainstream actors but successfully ventured into digital platforms.

Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy

Hostages is a thriller series created by Hotstar. Ronit Roy of 2 States and Kaabil fame is essaying the role of heinous criminal who takes people hostage for his specific needs. Even Tisca Chopra of Taare Zameen Par is seen in the lead roles.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey in Criminal Justice is another take on courtroom drama. He will be seen on the big screen in film Chhapaak, starring opposite Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in his next Ginny Weds Sunny.

Eijaz Khan

City Of Dreams stars Marathi actors Priya Bapat and Siddharth Chandekar. The series witnesses popular Bollywood actor Eijaz Khan who was popular for his roles in Tanu Weds Manu, Shorgul, Zila Gaziabad and more. This is another example where Bollywood talent is made use to its full potential by Hotstar.

Rasika Duggal and Purab Kohli

Rasika Duggal is a critically acclaimed Bollywood actor known for films like Manto, Hamid, Qissa and more. On the other hand, Purab Kohli who is also a lead in the series has done successful films like Airlift, Rock On and Noor. Both the actors are real talents of Bollywood in Hotstar Specials.

Aparshakti Khurrana

Kanpuriye stars Aparshakti Khurrana has done several Bollywood films like Dangal, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Jabariya Jodi and more. He will be seen portraying the struggles of a commoner in the series. The series is a must-watch for Khurrana fans.

