Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 4 Will Be Available On Hotstar VIP From THIS Date

The Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 did exceedingly well at the box office. The movie did not quite please most of the film critics but did exceptionally well in terms of the numbers. Being the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise, the movie broke multiple records at the box office as it managed to earn more than ₹100 Crores in its first week from the release. A recent pattern has been observed currently that after a few months from release, most of all the movies are available on one of the OTT platforms to stream live by the viewers. Housefull 4's rights to have been bought by Hotstar.

Housefull 4 will be available on Hotstar

Housefull 4's rights have been bought by Hotstar and will be available on Hotstar VIP from today, i.e. December 20, 2019. Any Hotstar VIP subscriber can stream the movie live anytime anywhere from the smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs etc. The movie released on October 25, 2019, and grossed over ₹ 270 Crores worldwide.

Talking about the film, it stars an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. Other eminent actors like Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Chunky Pandey, Rana Daggubati, Sharad Kelkar too featured in key roles while the Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddique too had a cameo in the film. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The story of the film is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Check out the trailer of the movie here:

