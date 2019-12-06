Crime Thriller: Most Chilling Crime Dramas On Hotstar To Binge On

Just like others, Hotstar is also a popular OTT platform offering a series of choices to pick from. Jumping the wagon with other platforms, Hotstar also has a range of its originals that one can stream. From comedy to mystery to drama to romance, Hotstar has covered it all. Here are a few of the best crime thrillers to watch on the streaming service.

Hostages

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, this is an Indian crime drama. It is an official adaptation of the popular Israeli series of the same name. The series is streaming in seven languages in India and stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas and more. A premiere surgeon is blackmailed into assassinating a minister in exchange for the safety of her family.

ALSO READ | Uncut Gems: All You Need To Know About Adam Sandler And Julia Fox Starrer

Criminal Justice

An edgy one-night stand lands Aditya into trouble as wakes up next his partner’s dead body. With blood on his hands, all the evidence is stacked up against him. The twist? He does not remember committing the crime. Starring Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi and Rucha Inamdar, the series is an adaptation of a series of the same name by Peter Moffat.

24

24 is an adaptation of an American series of the same name. When a drug lord, Haroon Sherchan threatens to let loose a virus to blackmail the Indian government into releasing his brother from prison. A now-reclusive gets involved in the project and is asked to put an end to it. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Abhinay Deo, the series stars Anil Kapoor, Neil Bhoopalam, Sapna Pabbi and more.

ALSO READ | Netflix's Latest Dead Kids; Check How Netizens Have Reviewed The Thriller

Chernobyl

This is a period drama based on the disaster of Chernobyl. In April in 1986, Chernobyl in the Soviet Union suffered one of the worst nuclear disasters of all times in the history of humankind. During this disaster, heroes put their lives on the line to save Europe. Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson and more, the series is directed by Johan Renek.

True Detective

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Stephen Dorff and more, the series is directed by Nic Pizzolatto. The series revolves around police officers and detectives around the USA who are forced to face dark secrets about themselves. They are also forced to discover secrets about people around them while investigating homicides.

ALSO READ | Netflix Originals Like V Wars, The Witchers And Others Releasing In December

ALSO READ | Let It Snow And Other Netflix Rom-coms To Enjoy During Holidays

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.