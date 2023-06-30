Akshay Kumar Announces Housefull 5, Film To Release On This Date

Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are back with the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. With the announcement of a sequel, it has become the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five sequels. Kumar, on his Instagram handle, shared the poster of the comedy-drama and announced the release date.

3 things you need to know

- The first series was released in 2010.

- The fifth installment will release next year.

- Akshay Kumar promises five times the madness.

Get ready for Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar, on Friday (June 30), announced the sequel of Housefull 5, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. The actor promises a roller-coaster ride of fun, entertainment, and comedy that will leave fans in stitches.

He shared a poster that read, "Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5. India's biggest comedy franchise is back." The film will be helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and is set to hit the theaters next year on the occasion of Diwali.

(Housefull 5 poster | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Soon after the actor shared the poster, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Wow, I am so excited." Another wrote, "Comedy king is Back."

Who will star in Housefull 5?

The makers have not revealed the star cast of the movie, but the official statement stated that Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh would be returning to the comedy franchise. But a star-studded cast would surely be a part of the film.

Meanwhile, the first two films, Housefull and Housefull 2, were directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 3 by Sajid-Farhad and Housefull 4 by Farhad Samji. All the films were produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and starred Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. The series is reportedly the highest-grossing comedy film franchise in Indian cinema.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film OMG 2, co-starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.