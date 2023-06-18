Akshay Kumar Trusts Twinkle Khanna With Intellect In His Kids - Here's Why

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her husband Akshay Kumar. Along with the picture she penned a sweet note mentioning that the actor is a doting father, which was one reason why she married him. The Sooryavanshi actor replied to his wife with a sweet retort.

3 things to know

Akshay Kumar is the father of two children.

He is married to Twinkle Khanna for the last 22 years.

The couple often engages in social media banter.

Twinkle Khanna’s special post for Akshay Kumar

Taking to her Instagram, Twinkle shared a picture of herself and Akshay. On the occasion of Father’s Day, she shared that she got married to him knowing that ‘one day he would make a great dad’. She also mentioned that she hoped her children would inherit his genes.

(Twinkle Khanna wishes Akshay Kumar with the photo. | Image: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Continuing her note, Twinkle mentioned that looking at her husband’s health at the age of 50, she thinks her children are ‘lucky’. She also wished him on the occasion and mentioned that he puts his family first. Akshay’s response to the post is doing rounds on social media.

Akshay Kumar replies to Twinkle Khanna

As soon as Twinkle posted the photo with the note, the Selfiee actor dropped a comment. He quipped at her genetics comment and retorted by writing, “Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids.”. He also asked his wife to make their children read lots of books.

(Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna make a picture-perfect pair. Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in January 2001. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family. They are parents to two children, a daughter Nitaara and a son Aarav. The couple has always tried to keep their children away from the media and the public eye.