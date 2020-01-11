How Does Shibani Dandekar Tackle Trolls Online? Actress Reveals

Bollywood celebrities frequently face trolling on social media but many have learned how to tackle them in their own polite way. Actress-Singer Shibani Dandekar in an interview spoke about cyberbullying and revealed her strategy on handling mean trolls. She said that she often reads nasty things about herself online but she simply doesn't give them the 'time and attention'.

She said she only goes through the comments quickly and never reads them all. She also confessed that sometimes she has these moments where she feels that a befitting reply needs to be given and people need to be told to just 'stop'. She concluded by saying that she only remembers nice and good things that people say because that too are many.

Highlighting the importance of being 'grounded' even after being in the limelight, Shibani said that sometimes it is easy to get caught up in the 'nonsense' and she, therefore, tries to keep everything as real as possible.

Web doesn't focus alone on hero or heroine

Model-turned-actor Shibani Dandekar, who is currently working on a web series, says the digital platform is offering great opportunities to artistes. Shibani said the medium does not serve the cliched idea of hero and heroine. "I am going to be doing a web series but I can't talk about it. There is quality work happening on the web and there is room for everybody to work. It is not just about hero or heroine thing on the web. The focus is also on multiple characters."

"There is good work for everybody. And that's why people are drawn to it. Also in terms of story and characters. There is more substance," the actor told PTI. She will also be seen in the south version of Kangana Ranaut's 2014 hit "Queen" "That is Mahalaxmi" (Telugu) and "Zam Zam" (Malayalam). She was also seen in movies like Shaandaar (2015), Sultan (2016), Naam Shabana (2017) and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) and Noor (2017).

