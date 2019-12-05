Shibani Dandekar Recalls An Incident That Made Her Uncomfortable In Mumbai

As Hyderabad gangrape and murder of a veterinarian doctor has gripped the entire nation with shock and horror, actress Shibani Dandekar feels that women's safety should be addressed seriously, as the dearth in the same is instilling a sense of fear. "We read about someone getting raped or murdered almost every day. It is devastating and disgusting. I don’t understand what is happening, what we are doing about it and what progress we are making," she told a leading portal.

Shibani recalled an incident and said that she has never felt uncomfortable in Mumbai in the 10 years that she has stayed here until now. She said, "I’ve never felt so unsafe in these ten years living in Mumbai, but a couple of weeks ago, when I was leaving a restaurant, I couldn’t find my car and was walking down a busy street. Suddenly, I felt creepy and scared. It wasn’t even late at night; it was in broad daylight. I can’t imagine having this feeling all the time which many women probably have while going to work or in the train or in a cab. I can’t imagine living my life with no fear for my safety," Shibani told Hindustan Times.

She concluded by saying, "We aren’t safe in our own home, in our own country, and in our own land. For me, it is the most ridiculous thing ever. The rate at which women are being harmed is rapidly growing and is unacceptable. We all raise awareness and talk about making India a safe place for women, but at some point in time, I just feel that it is not creating a big impact. There needs to be some solution. A lot of us keep questioning how we are using the platform to raise awareness, but I don’t think it’s enough. I would love to know what more I could do to raise awareness and help, whether it is about education for young girls or safety of women in the country."

