Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Turn 'Mad Hatters' For Christmas

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar is quite active on social media. From the sets of his upcoming projects to his prep for his films, he keeps fans updated with all his recent activities. His posts capture the attention of followers many times for his PDA with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar. Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, he shared a picture on his social media. As part of his caption, he wrote, 'Merry Christmas from the Mad-Hatters .. 🎄🎁🎉❤️#seasonsgreetings'. Farhan wore a fedora black hat, whereas, Shibani also opted for an off-white sun hat with some lights in the background. Shibani also shared the same picture on her feed and captioned it as, 'Bringing the swag this xmas! Merry Merry from mine to yours 🎄❤️ @faroutakhtar.'

Take a look at their casual Christmas click below:

On the work front, Farhan, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, is gearing up for his multiple upcoming projects including Toofan. The sports-drama is slated to release on October 2, 2020. Paresh Rawal will also play a pivotal role in the upcoming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. Mrunal Thakur will essay the leading lady in the film.

Apart from acting, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has also released the first poster of K.G.F: Chapter 2. He will be credited as the film distributor for the Hindi version. The release date of the film has not been officially announced yet. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will portray the antagonist in the sequel of 2018's release K.G.F: Chapter 1.

