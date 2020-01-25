Kareena Kapoor And Her Weight Loss Regimen To Achieve Size 0 For 'Tashan'

Kapoor Khan is a Bollywood actor who is not only known for her acting skills but also for being a style icon and fitness enthusiast. Her weight loss post the birth of her baby was termed as a remarkable transformation by many. Be it her exercise regimen or her diet plan to stay fit, Kareena has time and again managed to get her fans curious.

Read Also: Ranveer Singh Styles His Checkered Outfit Right, Take A Leaf Out Of Wife's Style-book

How Kareena achieved size 0 for Tashan

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Tashan was one of the first movies when fans and critics alike noticed Kareena's transformation for her role. During interviews, Kareena had mentioned the important role played by her team in coming with a diet plan for her to lose weight. Her drastic weight loss was quite the talk of the town then.

She owed her success of accomplishing a size 0 figure to her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and trainer Namrata Purohit. She added that when she joined the cast of Tashan, she was 68 kgs and Aditya Chopra had asked her to lose weight and look superfit to portray the role of Guddi. Her dedication, coupled with help from Rujuta and Namrata, made her lose 20kgs.

Read Also: Signed 'Radhe' For Story And My Character: Disha Patani

Kareena Kapoor Khan also revealed that her fitness regimes did not involve spending hours in the gym but the right food and appropriate exercises that were advised by her nutritionist and trainer. She said the only exercise she adopted was yoga and pilates. A rumour did do the rounds that Kareena lost all that weight by embracing unhealthy ways such as starvation and an orange juice diet. Kareena Kapoor Khan dismissed such rumours and revealed that if she had adopted unhealthy ways of weight loss then she would not have been able to conceive. Her nutritionist Rutuja had got all things sorted for her by providing the right balance of fat in her diet.

Read Also: Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F Says She 'won't Be Surprised' To Wake Up Next To Kartik Aaryan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.