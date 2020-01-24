Ranveer Singh Styles His Checkered Outfit Right, Take A Leaf Out Of Wife's Style-book

Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh was recently spotted at the airport earlier this morning. The Padmaavat actor who is busy with his upcoming movies has been travelling back and forth to complete all his schedules on time. Ranveer’s fashionable outings are nothing new to tinsel town. However, this time the actor decided to tone it down a bit and opted for a chic and classy ensemble. The Gully Boy actor was captured by the paparazzi wearing a jet black well-fitted t-shirt paired with beige trousers. He layered it all with a checkered trench coat and a beanie cap. He completed his looks with some cool sneakers and pentagon style sunglasses.

Recently, Deepika Padukone was also spotted wearing a similar outfit. The Bajirao Mastani actor wore a stunning print on print attire by Prada. The actress chose a striped shirt and paired it with a checkered skirt. She then layered the look with a plaid trench coat making it for a great print on the print ensemble. The actor opted for a side-parted sleek ponytail with a flawless base, filled-in brows, glittery pink eyeshadow and deep rich brown lips completed Deepika's look. She went for colour-block socks paired with black pumps that gave her fans school girl vibes.

It looks like Ranveer Singh is taking some serious fashion inspiration from his wife Deepika Padukone's style file. While Ranveer kept it casual and simple by opting for black pants and a black t-shirt with a checkered trench coat is an apt look for travelling. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, looked sophisticated and stylish in all dapper look which is apt for an event. Well, this is not the first time the couple has sported similar looks, even in the past Deepika opted for an all-red look inspired by her husband Ranveer Singh.

