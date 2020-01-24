Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F Says She 'won't Be Surprised' To Wake Up Next To Kartik Aaryan

Alaya F is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. According to the way things are moving seems like Alaya has already been making headlines since the inception of the film. She seems to have done it again as on a recent chat show Alaya said that she “wouldn’t be surprised” to find Kartik Aaryan in her bed.

While the episode of the chat show is yet to be aired onscreen, a promo of the show was shared by the makers on their Twitter handle. The promo shows that the host is asking Alaya, “If you wake up one day and find Kartik Aaryan in your bed, what would you do?” Alaya seemed casual as she responded saying, “Nothing, I wouldn’t be surprised.” She then realises what she has just said and bursts out laughing. “No, I don’t mean that!”, she goes on to clarify her statement.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan And Alaya F Look Clueless And Funny In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' New Poster

Alaya was also asked about her relationship status on the show, and she seemed to have given a very puzzling response. As she said that she is simple to be single and is also complicated to be in a relationship, but she emphasised saying she is just perfect enough to be in this industry. Watch the video here.

"I'm too simple to be single, I'm too complicated to be in a relationship, but I'm just right to be in this industry."



.

.

.

Don't miss #AlayaF's candid avatar with @renilabraham_ on #ByInviteOnly, tomorrow at 7:30pm only on Zoom! pic.twitter.com/gNjFEXEfJS — Zoom TV (@ZoomTV) January 24, 2020

Also read | The Kapil Sharma Show Gets 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Cast As Guests, Alaya F Shares Glimpse

On the work front

Her coming film Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Saif Ali Khan who will be portraying the role of a man in his forties, whose life is all about parties and women, until he finds out that he has a daughter (played by Alaya) lands up at his doorstep. Not only is he reeling from the fact that he has a daughter from a one-night stand, but she is also pregnant with her boyfriend’s child. The film Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Also read | Alaya F Is The Next Fashionista In The Making And Here Is Proof. See Pics

Also read | Alaya F Looks Stunning During The Promotions Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Image courtesy: Alaya F Instagram, Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.