Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Newlyweds To Host A Grand Wedding Reception Next Week?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was attended by some friends from the industry and family members. Fans who missed the presence of some prominent celebrities at the gala affair, now have a reason to rejoice. Much to the delight of the excited fans, the newlyweds are all set to hold a grand reception in Mumbai next week.

During the reception, one can expect their favourite stars to grace the event who were unable to be a part of the festivities organized in Jaipur. According to ANI, Vicky and Katrina will throw a party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.

Vicky-Katrina fly to Jaipur post their wedding

For the unversed, the duo who tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9, were spotted boarding a helicopter to Jaipur airport on Friday morning. Hours later, Vicky's parents and brother Sunny Kaushal were also clicked by shutterbugs at the Jaipur airport. Actor Sharvari Wagh and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra were also there. The two earlier took the internet by storm after they shared similar posts and pictures from their wedding while making it official. The couple wore red and cream outfits by Sabyasachi and tied the knot in the attendance of their family members.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic)," their post read on Instagram. Furthermore, Katrina donned gold jewellery from Sabyasachi's jewellery collection. The groom also wore jewellery from Sabyasachi's iconic jewellery. The guests in attendance at their wedding include Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Arjun Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, and several close friends and family members.

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal wished the newlyweds in a heartwarming post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Kaushal shared a photo of Vicky and Katrina from their wedding and penned a heartfelt note. Other than this, Katrina’s sister Isabelle too penned a note for Vicky and called him a ‘brother’ in a sweet post.

