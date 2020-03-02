Anusha Dandekar Shows How To Strike An Instagram-worthy Pose

Popular MTV VJ and a model Anusha Dandekar has a unique fashion sense which inspires many young girls. Be it ethnic wear or jumpsuits, she slays in any kind of outfit. The 38-year-old multi-talented personality is an active fashion enthusiast too. She is known to often post pictures on social media about her unique fashion sense. Check out her pictures in which she poses like a perfect model, oozing confidence and radiance.

Strike a pose like Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is wearing a pink stylish pantsuit. She is seen wearing a V-neck crop top inside a pink blazer. She completed her look with pink pants and black heels. She looks stunning with her wavy open hairdo and brown lipstick.

In the above post, she is seen wearing a black tube top which she paired with a red pantsuit and black pencil heels. She captioned her post saying, “Lady in red..”. She looks totally snap-ready in this post.

In this poolside pic, she is seen wearing a stylish cut out floral print short dress. She paired her outfit with high-heel stilettos. The picturesque view can make you envious if you are longing for a vacation.

The actor is looking ravishing in this outfit. She wore white pants which have a thigh-high slit on the right side. She completed her look with a baby pink coloured crop top. She accessorised her look with simple jewellery, wavy open hairdo and black sunglasses.

