Check Out Anusha Dandekar's Best Bold Monokini Looks Till Now

​​​​​​At 19 years old, Anusha Dandekar moved to Mumbai to join the film industry. She got a break with MTV Dance Crew, MTV's House of Style, MTV Teen Diva, and MTV Love School. Anusha Dandekar has also been setting the internet ablaze with her marvellous looks. Her photoshoot has been making her fans fall for her more because of her gorgeous looks. She recently, posted yellow colour monokini pic as she modelled for the photoshoot. However, this is not the first time she has rocked the monokini.

Anusha Dandekar's three best monokini looks

In this particular picture, Anusha Dandekar is seen wearing a white one-sided fur and backless monokini. She is seen giving the camera a bold pose, showing her back. Have a look at the picture below:

She is wearing a black monokini with her hair open. She is giving a beautiful side pose. She finished her look with a natural face and nude lipstick. Have a look at the picture below:

In this picture, She is wearing a yellow dazzling monokini, with a wet hair look. She looks stunning with her natural makeup ad glossy lips. Have a look at the picture below:

Right now, Anusha Dandekar is a hosting popular television reality show Supermodel of the Year. Ten models participate and the assignments on the show are curated to prepare and test the various parts of modelling. The MTV Television reality show premiered on 22nd December 2019.

