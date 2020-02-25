Anusha Dandekar's Best Shimmery Outfits That Are Perfect For A Cocktail Party

Anusha Dandekar moved to Mumbai to pursue a profession in the film industry at the age of 19. She got a break with MTV Dance Crew, MTV's House of Style, MTV Teen Diba and MTV Love School. She is currently hosting the fashion show on MTV, called Supermodel of the Year.

Anusha Dandekar is also considered a style icon by her fans. She is known to often post pictures on social media as she dishes out fashion goals to her huge list of followers. Check out some of Anusha Dandekar's photos in stunning shimmery outfits:

Anusha Dandekar's shimmery outfits

This picture was recently posted by Anusha Dandekar on her Instagram account. She is seen wearing a shimmery jumpsuit, with a tying bow on her waist. She paired silver heels with her outfit along with dark maroon lipstick and has a pinkish look on her face. She looks stunning with the deep neck shimmery outfit. Have a look at the picture here:

In the picture below, Anusha is seen wearing a black crop top with a shimmery knee-length straight skirt. Her wavy short hair goes perfectly with the outfit. Have a look at the stunning pic below:

Here, Anusha appears in a short sequin dress with long sleeves and v-neck. She looks amazing with short wavy hair and perfect makeup look. Have a look at her post below:

