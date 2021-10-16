Hrithik Roshan Adds Pep To Workout Session With 80's Music; Deepika Padukone, Celebs React

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is currently shooting for Vikram Vedha, has shared his goofy side during a workout session. The actor has posted a video in which he is seen dancing in the gym as popular Bollywood songs from the 80s played in the background.

Hrithik took to Instagram and uploaded a series of videos featuring himself grooving to Bollywood's 80s music during his workout. In the first video, he can be seen prancing around the gym as someone around likened it to Garba. To which the actor replied, "Navratri hai re (The festival of Navratri is on)". In the other three video clips, he was shaking legs on popular 80s peppy music.

In the caption, the actor wrote," When bollywood hero suddenly hears 80’s music in gym,(sic)" Among first to react to the video was actor Deepika Padukone who commented "clown" while other celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Vaani Kapoor dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Hrithik has shared a video to announce his return to the set on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra with the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha. Calling his team the ‘hero’, the actor can be seen walking with his team. “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him,” he captioned the video. Take a look:

Released in 2017, Vikram Vedha starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. In the film, Madhavan was seen portraying the role of a police inspector named Vikram, while Sethupathi played Vedha, a gangster and a smuggler. The film was helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who will also helm the Hindi remake, which will feature Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Besides Vikram Vedha, Hrithik also has Fighter, which will mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is touted to be India's first aerial action film. Fighter is slated to hit theatres on September 30, 2022. Meanwhile, a sequel to Hrithik’s earlier release, War, has also been announced. However, it is not yet revealed if the actor will feature in the film.

(Image:@hrithikroshan/Instagram)